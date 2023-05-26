Half Corked Marathon goes this weekend in Oliver.

From humble beginnings to Canada’s Event of the Year, the Half Corked Marathon celebrates 15 years on Saturday May 27th, offering participants a unique, outdoor wine tasting adventure that’s bigger, better and longer than ever before.



This unique run weaves participants through the vineyards and valleys of the region’s iconic wine-growing areas, the Black Sage Road and Golden Mile, along with sections along the beautiful Okanagan River.



Between 11.00am-3.00pm, Half Corked Marathon participants will cross the finish line at the Oliver Community Park after completing a 24km route that weaves runners through Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country’s vineyards, along two of Canada’s most iconic wine growing benches, the Golden Mile and the Black Sage Road.



Everyone is welcome at the Party at the Finish Line to watch participants complete the run in elaborate and creative costumes. Join the celebration, enjoy live music, food trucks and wine tasting (commemorative glass and tasting tokens available for purchase). Prizes will be awarded on stage for the best individual costume, best team and best skit.



For media access, please contact: Marisa Cuglietta (marisa@hawksworth.ca / 778.987.3707).



Supporting images for media can be accessed here.