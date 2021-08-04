Half of province's COVID-19 cases are in Interior Health Region

As of Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, 81.5% (3,777,588) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 67.9% (3,146,669) have received their second dose.

In addition, 82.4% (3,564,533) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 70.1% (3,033,200) have received their second dose.

B.C. is reporting 342 new cases of COVID-19, including six epi-linked cases, for a total of 150,973 cases in the province.

There are currently 1,764 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 147,409 people who tested positive have recovered. Of the active cases, 55 individuals are in hospital and 23 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

171 of new cases are in Interior Health. In the past 24 hours, no new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 1,772.

Since December 2020, the Province has administered 6,931,815 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.