Kelowna council hoping to help out restaurants during another COVID summer.

They voted in favour of cutting fees in half during 2021 for the Sidewalk Seating Program.

Restaurants throughout the city who have access to private land for patios may not experience the same hardships as those with limited outdoor space who need to apply for the use of public lands.

The 50% reduction is for seating on public lands only.

Application fees have also been reduced to $100.