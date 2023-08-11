HALF way to Vernon Winter Carnival celebration being held at Okanagan College

Vernon Winter Carnival is excited to announce the first ever 19+ Fun Night Out with Vernon Winter Carnival in the SUMMER!

“We’re very excited to have Okanagan College as our venue,’ adds Kris Fuller executive director. “The college is looking for ways to be more connected to the community and this just worked out perfectly. Vernon Winter Carnival is going to take part in the College’s Orientation day on Sept 5th as well so we get our chance to continue to be involved back.! Location: Ok College (7000 College Way) Date: August 24 Time: 6pm-10:30pm Activities: BBQ, Yard Games, Outdoor Movie It’s our HALF way to Vernon Winter Carnival- an evening of fun just for Grown Ups. $15 admission includes movie and burger or hotdog. You can buy more snacks at our concession and 19+ beverage garden.

o 6pm Doors Open

o BBQ and Yard games starting at 6pm- Cornhole, Axe Throw, Ladder Ball, Yardzee

o Movie starts at Dusk (around 8pm) Happy Gilmour

o Bring your own blankets/lawn chairs for viewing comfort

o Running shoes or closed toes are recommended as the grassy hill is a bit dry and tough!

o No outside food or beverage permitted. Concession on site with popcorn, snacks and more. Beverage Garden: $5 Beer | $5 Coolers / Cider | $7 Wine

“We are so excited to host an evening out for grown ups. It’s the perfect date night or get out with friends event, ‘Laurell Cornell chair of the board.

“The view is beautiful, overlooking the lake. We do recommend that you wear running shoes and bring a hefty blanket as the hillside is a bit dry this time of year and the grass is a bit tough on the feet.”

The board of directors chose Happy Gilmore as the movie. They voted on a good ol’sports movie to celebrate their 2024 theme: GAMES. We hope to see this event be a huge success.

This fun event is a fundraiser for the Vernon Winter Carnival. All proceeds go to the Society for future community events. Space is limited so book your tickets online today.