Hand gun scare at Penticton Superstore parking lot

You can't blame Penticton RCMP for being a little over cautious after receiving a report of man in a parking lot with a handgun.

Witnesses say the suspect was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle at Superstore loading bullets into a magazine.

Officers attended the scene, and when the man became noncompliant, he was tasered and taken into custody.

A search of the vehicle revealed a pellet gun which could have easily been mistaken for a real firearm.

The gun was purchased to manage a rodent problem at the man's residence.