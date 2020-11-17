Hand gun scare at Superstore
You can't blame Penticton RCMP for being a little over cautious after receiving a report of man in a parking lot with a handgun.
Witnesses say the suspect was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle at Superstore loading bullets into a magazine.
Officers attended the scene, and when the man became noncompliant, he was tasered and taken into custody.
A search of the vehicle revealed a pellet gun which could have easily been mistaken for a real firearm.
The gun was purchased to manage a rodent problem at the man's residence.