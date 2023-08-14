Hardy Falls Regional Park closed for construction: RDCO

Hardy Falls Regional Park will be closed for three days this week to allow construction crews to complete structural repair work to Bridge #1. The park will be closed Tuesday, August 15, Wednesday, August 16 and Thursday, August 17 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. This includes the closure of the Owl Trail. The park will reopen at 6:00 a.m. on Friday, August 18.

Signage and barricades will be in place during the closure. Please adhere to construction signage and worker direction.