Hardy Falls Regional Park closed for construction: RDCO
Hardy Falls Regional Park will be closed for three days this week to allow construction crews to complete structural repair work to Bridge #1. The park will be closed Tuesday, August 15, Wednesday, August 16 and Thursday, August 17 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. This includes the closure of the Owl Trail. The park will reopen at 6:00 a.m. on Friday, August 18.
Signage and barricades will be in place during the closure. Please adhere to construction signage and worker direction.
SEP stages structure protection units in the North ShuswapAs fire behaviour continues to become more active, the Shuswap Emergency Program has moved one of its Structure Protection Units to be staged at the Gateway Lakeview Resort entrance and another is staged at the Scotch Creek Lee Creek Fire Hall.
Temporary detour required for a portion of 58th Avenue next weekMotorists travelling along 58th Avenue next week may experience minor travel delays, while crews repave a portion of the road.
North Okanagan residents and visitors tips for beating the heat and smokeThe City of Vernon is encouraging all residents, businesses and visitors to take careful steps to care for the health of themselves and their loved ones as the North Okanagan experiences another round of hot temperatures and wildfire smoke settled into the region.
Council approves plan to support more accessible cityCouncil has approved its first Accessibility Plan, which includes over 30 identified barriers and 20 actions designed to make Penticton more liveable and accessible for all residents and visitors.
Can you identify this suspect?The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an ongoing criminal investigation.
Algae Bloom Continues in the Goose Lake Non-Potable Water SourceOn Aug 2, 2023 Greater Vernon Water (GVW) advised customers supplied by the Goose Lake non-potable water source (see map) that the presence of cyanobacteria, a potentially harmful blue-green algae, was identified in the lake through routine sampling.
RCMP say pedestrian dies after collision in CawstonOn August 14th, 2023, at 9:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a pedestrian collision in the 1700 block of Highway 3, in Cawston, BC.
Partial closure of 28th Avenue to begin next week for major reconstruction projectPreliminary work is underway for a major reconstruction project for a portion of 28th Avenue.