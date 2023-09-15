Harvest connections in your neighbourhood with the help of a grant

Do you have an idea to make your neighbourhood feel more connected? More vibrant? Safer and more inclusive? The Neighbourhood Grant program and Youth Development and Engagement Grant programs can help bring your idea to life. Applications are currently being accepted for projects taking place this fall.

Neighbourhood Grants

With the support of the Central Okanagan Foundation, Neighbourhood Grants provide up to $1,500 in matching funds to support resident-led neighbourhood enhancement and connection projects and events. If it’s inclusive to all in your neighbourhood and helps to foster connections and neighbourliness, we want to support it. Some ideas include a fall festival, porch concert, talent show, scarecrow building, scavenger hunt, neighbourhood Halloween party and more.

Applications for fall projects are currently being accepted and grants awarded will support projects to be completed before the end of December 2023.

Youth Development & Engagement Grants

Youth development and engagement grants offer up to $1,000 in matching funds for community building projects and events led by groups of youth aged 13-24. Anything that supports neighbourly connections will be considered! In past years, youth have used these funds to create mobile public art projects, neighbourhood basketball court improvements, tree planting events, among other exciting initiatives in their communities.

These grants are a great opportunity to gain leadership experience while connecting with friends and neighbours. Applications for youth development and engagement grants for 2023 are being accepted until all allocated funds have been awarded.

Get creative, cultivate connections and make your neighbourhood an even better place to live!

For more information and details on how to apply, visit kelowna.ca/neighbourhoods.