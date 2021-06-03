iHeartRadio

29°C
Harvey Ave. open again after police incident

webster

The Kelowna RCMP has responded to a building near the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Gordon Drive this morning.

Just before 6 a.m. on, June 3 2021, the Kelowna RCMP were called to assist the Kelowna Fire Department who had responded to a complaint of a fire at a building in the 1000-block of Harvey Avenue.

Firefighters reported locating a distraught man inside with injuries who had subsequently barricaded himself in a unit of the building. 

Paramedics were seen wheeling a person out on a stretcher just after 8 o'clock.

This story will be updated once more information is available.

