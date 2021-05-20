iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
17°C
Instagram

Hate Crime!

b87f94938b09ee0147abd4ec5ad6415b

An Australian man living in Kelowna has been charged with a hate crime following an investigation into videos that allegedly threatened people in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The R-C-M-P say officers in Canada, the U-S, South Africa, Australia and Kenya took part in the probe after a complaint was made to Canada's War Crimes Program.

The Mounties say Kibwe Ngoie-Ntombe was first arrested last June and charged with uttering threats and counselling to commit assault and arson.

The charge of wilful promotion of hatred was announced today.

News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175