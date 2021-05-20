An Australian man living in Kelowna has been charged with a hate crime following an investigation into videos that allegedly threatened people in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The R-C-M-P say officers in Canada, the U-S, South Africa, Australia and Kenya took part in the probe after a complaint was made to Canada's War Crimes Program.

The Mounties say Kibwe Ngoie-Ntombe was first arrested last June and charged with uttering threats and counselling to commit assault and arson.