Have a safe and spook-tacular Halloween!

As local kids put the finishing touches on their Halloween costumes, Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) is offering tips to keep safety top of mind.

“The number one thing to remember: be visible,” said Fire Chief David Lind. “Now that the sun is setting earlier, it’s important that kids’ costumes have some form of reflection on them so drivers see everyone crossing the road or walking from house to house.”

An easy way to stay visible is to carry a glow stick or flashlight and wear lighter coloured clothing. When choosing a costume, it’s also important to think about ease of movement, tripping hazards and an ability to see what’s around you.

When it comes to decorating your homes, VFRS reminds you to:

Use a battery-operated candle or glow stick in your Jack-o’-lantern instead of fire

Teach children to stay away from open flames, including Jack-o’-lanterns

Ensure exits are clear of decorations and that smoke alarms are working

Keep decorations away from flames and other heat sources like light bulbs and heaters

For more safety resources in Vernon, visit the Community Safety Office downtown at 3010 31st Avenue.x