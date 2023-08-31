Have you seen Amy Ratcliffe?
The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing woman, Amy Ratcliffe. Amy Ratcliffe is 31 years old and was last seen in Vernon on August 26th, 2023.
Amy Ratcliffe is described as:
- 31 years old;
- 5 ft 2 in (157 cm);
- 115 lbs (52 kg);
- Brown hair;
- Hazel eyes;
If you have seen or heard from Amy please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
