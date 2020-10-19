UPDATE: Brooke Whitney Found Safe
Update from Kelowna RCMP on October 20, 2020 at 6:40AM:
The RCMP is pleased to confirm that the 27-year-old female reported missing has been located, and she is safe and sound. Thanks to the media and public for your assistance.
Press release from Kelowna RCMP on October 19, 2020 at 11:06AM:
Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing person.
Brooke Whitney was last seen October 18th, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.
Description of Brooke:
- 27 years-old
- 5'10"/178 cm
- 150 lbs/68 kg
-
- hazel eyes
- long brown hair
She was last seen wearing:
- a peach coloured sweater
- grey sweatpants
- light pink shoes
- carrying a purple suitcase
Police are very concerned for Brooke's health and well-being.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brooke Whitney is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).