Have you seen Crystal Swetz-Wallace?
The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing woman, 39-year old Crystal Swetz-Wallace. Crystal last had contact with family on December 16th, 2022 and has not been heard from since. She is believed to be in the Vernon area.
Crystal Swetz-Wallace is described as:
- 39 year old Female
- 5'0"
- 126 lbs
- Blonde hair
- Brown eyes
If you have seen or heard from Crystal Swetz-Wallace please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
