iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
C
Instagram

Have you seen Crystal Swetz-Wallace?


91712_Crystal_Swetz-Wallace (wings)

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing woman, 39-year old Crystal Swetz-Wallace. Crystal last had contact with family on December 16th, 2022 and has not been heard from since. She is believed to be in the Vernon area.

Crystal Swetz-Wallace is described as:

  • 39 year old Female
  • 5'0"
  • 126 lbs 
  • Blonde hair
  • Brown eyes

If you have seen or heard from Crystal Swetz-Wallace please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175