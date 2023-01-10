Have you seen Crystal Swetz-Wallace?

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing woman, 39-year old Crystal Swetz-Wallace. Crystal last had contact with family on December 16th, 2022 and has not been heard from since. She is believed to be in the Vernon area.

Crystal Swetz-Wallace is described as:

39 year old Female

5'0"

126 lbs

Blonde hair

Brown eyes

If you have seen or heard from Crystal Swetz-Wallace please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).