Have you seen Doug Mylymok?
Police are searching for a 53-year-old Summerland man who went missing this past weekend.
Doug Mylymok was last seen driving his Green Toyota Tacoma truck with large canopy racks out to the Darke Lake area on Firday.
The man is white with brown hair and hazel eyes. A medium build and approximately 140 lbs.
Doug is an outdoorsman, not at all opposed to driving and hiking in the backwoods.
If you have any information regarding the wherabouts of the man or his truck, please call police.
-
-
-
Crews respond to fire at Kelowna ElectroplatingThere were no injuries and the fire is not suspicious
-
Deadline imminent for B.C.'s health-care workers to get vaccinatedIf employees don't get a dose by Oct. 26, a public health order says they can't work.
-
-
-
-
RCMP investigate fatal multi-vehicle collision.A 26-year-old female has died following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near the Riva Ridge Mobile Home Park, in Penticton, BC.
-
13 COVID-19 deaths, 649 cases in final update of the weekB.C.'s case average remains the second highest of any province or territory in Canada, behind Alberta.