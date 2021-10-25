Have you seen Doug Mylymok?

Police are searching for a 53-year-old Summerland man who went missing this past weekend.

Doug Mylymok was last seen driving his Green Toyota Tacoma truck with large canopy racks out to the Darke Lake area on Firday.

The man is white with brown hair and hazel eyes. A medium build and approximately 140 lbs.

Doug is an outdoorsman, not at all opposed to driving and hiking in the backwoods.

If you have any information regarding the wherabouts of the man or his truck, please call police.