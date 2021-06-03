Have you seen Emmaline Knierim?

Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Kelowna resident.

Emmaline Knierim was last seen on May 30th, 2021 in Kelowna. Since Emmaline’s disappearance, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, however she remains missing.

Description of Emmaline Knierim:

Caucasian female;

13 years;

5 ft 2 in (157 cm);

110 lbs (50 kg);

long black hair;

blue eyes;

Police are very concerned for Emmaline’s health and well-being, and friends and family report that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Emmaline Knierim is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.