Have you seen Jadine Loftus?

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing woman, 31-year old Jadine Zoe Loftus. Jadine was last seen in Vernon on August 18th, 2023.

Jadine Zoe Loftus is described as:

31 years old;

5’ 4 (162 cm);

Thin build

Brown hair;

Blue eyes;

If you have seen or heard from Jadine Zoe Loftus please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).