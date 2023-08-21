iHeartRadio

Have you seen Jadine Loftus?


The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing woman, 31-year old Jadine Zoe Loftus.  Jadine was last seen in Vernon on August 18th, 2023.

Jadine Zoe Loftus is described as:

  • 31 years old;
  • 5’ 4 (162 cm);
  • Thin build
  • Brown hair;
  • Blue eyes;

If you have seen or heard from Jadine Zoe Loftus please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

 

