Have you seen Jadine Loftus?
The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing woman, 31-year old Jadine Zoe Loftus. Jadine was last seen in Vernon on August 18th, 2023.
Jadine Zoe Loftus is described as:
- 31 years old;
- 5’ 4 (162 cm);
- Thin build
- Brown hair;
- Blue eyes;
If you have seen or heard from Jadine Zoe Loftus please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
