Have you seen Jadine Loftus?

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting assistance from the public with locating missing 31-year old Jadine Loftus. Jadine was last seen in Vernon on August 31st, 2023 and police and her family are concerned for her wellbeing.

Jadine Zoe Loftus is described as:

31 years old;

5’ 4 (162 cm);

Thin build

Brown hair with blonde streaks;

Blue eyes;

If you have seen or heard from Jadine Zoe Loftus please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).