iHeartRadio
23°C
Instagram

Have you seen Jadine Loftus?

96957_Jadine_Loftus_2 (wings)

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting assistance from the public with locating missing 31-year old Jadine Loftus. Jadine was last seen in Vernon on August 31st, 2023 and police and her family are concerned for her wellbeing.

Jadine Zoe Loftus is described as:

  • 31 years old;
  • 5’ 4 (162 cm);
  • Thin build
  • Brown hair with blonde streaks;
  • Blue eyes;

If you have seen or heard from Jadine Zoe Loftus please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175

Early Edition Audio

34