Have you seen James Wood?

West Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing West Kelowna resident.

James Wood was last seen November 8, 2021 at 1:45 p.m. leaving his residence on foot in the 2000 block of Peters Road in West Kelowna. Police believe that he is in the West Kelowna or Kelowna area. Police are very concerned for James’s health and well-being.

Description of James:

Caucasian male

27 years old

5 ft 8 in (173 cm)

126 lbs (57 kg)

Brown hair

Green eyes

Last seen wearing pyjama pants and a button up t-shirt

James may appear disoriented and may be in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of James is urged to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).