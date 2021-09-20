Have you seen Jan Paleta

Fifty-eight year old Jan Paleta was reported missing by his friends and family on September 17, 2021 after not hearing from him for several days. Jan was last seen on or around September 15, 2021 in the Lake Country area and friends are asking that he contact them to ensure he is safe.

Jan Paleta is described as:

Caucasian male

58 Years old

5'6"/167cm

150 lbs/68 kg

grey hair

brown eyes

Jan Paleta is associated to a 2004 blue Toyota Forerunner with BC licence plate DX053X.

The Lake Country RCMP continue to look for Jan but as of today’s date, he has yet to be found at any locations he normally frequents, states Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. Police have provided a photograph of Mr. Paleta in hopes someone in the community will recognize him and can assist with our efforts in locating him.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jan Paleta is asked to contact the Lake Country RCMP at (250) 766-2288. The public can also remain anonymous by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving their tip online at www.crimestoppers.net