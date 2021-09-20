iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
18°C
Instagram

Have you seen Jan Paleta

JanPaleta 1

Fifty-eight year old Jan Paleta was reported missing by his friends and family on September 17, 2021 after not hearing from him for several days. Jan was last seen on or around September 15, 2021 in the Lake Country area and friends are asking that he contact them to ensure he is safe.

Jan Paleta is described as:

  • Caucasian male
  • 58 Years old
  • 5'6"/167cm
  • 150 lbs/68 kg
  • grey hair
  • brown eyes

Jan Paleta is associated to a 2004 blue Toyota Forerunner with BC licence plate DX053X.

The Lake Country RCMP continue to look for Jan but as of today’s date, he has yet to be found at any locations he normally frequents, states Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. Police have provided a photograph of Mr. Paleta in hopes someone in the community will recognize him and can assist with our efforts in locating him.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jan Paleta is asked to contact the Lake Country RCMP at (250) 766-2288. The public can also remain anonymous by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving their tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175