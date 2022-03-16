Have you seen Jessica Tinling?

Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing 28-year old Kelowna woman.

Jessica Tinling was last seen on March 13th, 2022 at 11:30 am leaving Kelowna General Hospital on foot. Police believe she is in the Kelowna area.

Description of Jessica Tinling:

Caucasian female

28 years old

5 ft 4 in (163 cm)

130 lbs (59 kg)

Dyed blonde hair

Brown eyes

Last seen wearing a hospital gown with black leggings

“Jessica may be in need of immediate medical assistance,” states Constable Tyler Hilditch, Missing Persons Coordinator at the Kelowna RCMP. “Police are very concerned with Jessica's health and well-being. Her friends and family report that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jessica Tinling is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).