Have you seen Katie Camire?

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing woman, Katie Camire. Katie is 34 years old and was last seen in Vernon on August 22nd, 2023.

Katie Camire is described as:

34 years old;

5 ft 2 in (157 cm);

124 lbs (56 kg);

Brown hair dyed red;

Blue eyes;

If you have seen or heard from Katie Camire please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).