435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8
Have you seen Katie Camire?


96128_IMG_20230822_173846 (wings)

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing woman, Katie Camire. Katie is 34 years old and was last seen in Vernon on August 22nd, 2023.

Katie Camire is described as:

  • 34 years old;
  • 5 ft 2 in (157 cm);
  • 124 lbs (56 kg);
  • Brown hair dyed red;
  • Blue eyes;

If you have seen or heard from Katie Camire please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

