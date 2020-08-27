Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Kelowna man, Ronald "Turk" Turchinsky.

Eighty-year-old Ronald Junior "Turk" Turchinsky was reported missing by his friends and family on August 25th, 2020 after not hearing from him for a number of days. Jenken was last seen on or around August 24th, 2020 in the Vernon area and friends are asking that he contact them to ensure he is safe.

Ronald is described as:

Caucasian male

80 Years old

5'8"/173cm

slim build

grey hair

brown eyes

He was last seen wearing:

red polo shirt

red plaid shorts



Ronald Turckinsky is associated to a 2008 white Honda Civic with BC licence plate EP024W.

The Kelowna RCMP continue to look for "Turk" but as of today’s date, he has yet to be found at any locations he normally frequents, states Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP Police have provided a photograph of Mr. Turchinsky in hopes someone in the community will recognize him and can assist with our efforts in locating him .

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ronald Turchinksy is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300. The public can also remain anonymous by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving their tip online at www.crimestoppers.net