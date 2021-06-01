iHeartRadio

Have you seen Scott Bailey?

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing Vernon resident.

Scott Bailey was last seen in Vernon on May 31st, 2021.

Description of Scott Bailey:
• 41 years
• 5 ft 11 in (180 cm)
• 201 lbs (91 kg)
• brown hair
• blue eyes
Police are very concerned for Scott Bailey’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Scott Bailey is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

