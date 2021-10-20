Have you seen Sean Scott?

Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing Kelowna resident.

Sean Scott was last seen on October 10, 2021 leaving a residence in the 600 block of Clement Avenue in Kelowna. Since Sean’s disappearance, police have followed up on several leads, however Sean remains missing.

Police are very concerned for Sean’s health and well-being, and family and friends report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Description of Sean:

Caucasian male

30 years old

5 ft 10 in (178 cm)

161 lbs (73 kg)

blond hair

blue eyes

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sean Scott is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).