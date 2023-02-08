Have you seen Selina Peters?

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing woman, Selina Peters.

Peters was last seen in Vernon on January 4th, 2023.

Selina Peters is described as:

32 years old

5' 2"

130 lbs

Blonde hair (may be dyed)

Hazel eyes

If you have seen or heard from Selina Peters please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).