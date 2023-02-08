iHeartRadio

Have you seen Selina Peters?


92110_Selina_Peters__2_ (wings) (1)

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing woman, Selina Peters.

Peters was last seen in Vernon on January 4th, 2023.

Selina Peters is described as:

  • 32 years old
  • 5' 2" 
  • 130 lbs 
  • Blonde hair (may be dyed)
  • Hazel eyes

If you have seen or heard from Selina Peters please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

