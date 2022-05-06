Have You Seen This Man

The Kelowna RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who assaulted an employee with a weapon.

On January 31, 2022, an unknown male suspect entered a business in the 1400-block area of Harvey Avenue and a verbal argument ensued between the suspect and an employee. The suspect then assaulted the employee and threatened them with a knife before departing the business.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 50 years of age, with a moustache and goatee, wearing a black Rolling Stones shirt, green pants, dark boots, a beige jacket and toque.

If you are able to identify this individual or have any information regarding this incident, please call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and quote file 2022-5932.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net