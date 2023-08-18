iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
C
Instagram

Have you seen this stolen truck?


96045_23-5194

The vehicle, a restored 1966 Ford Bronco, was stolen from a property on Tuktakamin Road in Falkland sometime during the early morning of Thursday, August 17th. If you have seen the vehicle, or have any information that may assist the investigation, please contact Constable Blaine Crockart at the Armstrong office of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 546-3028.

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175