Have You Seen Tyler William Maloney?

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is turning to the public for assistance in locating a missing Vernon resident.

Tyler William Maloney was last seen in Vernon on June 23, 2021, and is believed to be in the Vernon or Kelowna area. It is uncommon for Tyler to be out of contact with his family and friends for this length of time and police are concerned for his wellbeing.

Tyler Maloney is described as:



• Caucasian

• 26 years old

• 5 ft 5 in (165 cm)

• 164 lbs (74 kg)

• Brown hair

• Brown eyes



Tyler was last seen driving a grey, 2019 Kia Forte with a British Columbia License Plate FF537W . Police are releasing a stock photo of the vehicle.





Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tyler Maloney is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).