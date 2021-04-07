Have your say on new skateboard park

A new skateboard park for West Kelowna planned for this summer.

Concept plans and suggest changes to make it better can be made through the city's website.

"There have been some changes in terms of the flow for the skateboarders and a flex space that has been included so that we could do some programming in their if we wanted to. So we have made some changes to make it a lot better and safer."

Communications and Engagement Manager Kari O’Rourke says the existing park has to be ripped out as part of construction for a new city hall.

The public can provide input on the project until April 18th.

"It is a valuable amenity to the community. It is a very popular skate park. The appreciation from the existing community is well loved and well used park," O'Rourke added.