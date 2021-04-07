iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
11°C
Instagram

Have your say on new skateboard park

screen_shot_2021-04-06_at_2.15.07_pm_p3522572

A new skateboard park for West Kelowna planned for this summer.

Concept plans and suggest changes to make it better can be made through the city's website.

"There have been some changes in terms of the flow for the skateboarders and a flex space that has been included so that we could do some programming in their if we wanted to. So we have made some changes to make it a lot better and safer."  

Communications and Engagement Manager Kari O’Rourke says the existing park has to be ripped out as part of construction for a new city hall. 

The public can provide input on the project until April 18th.

"It is a valuable amenity to the community. It is a very popular skate park. The appreciation from the existing community is well loved and well used park," O'Rourke added. 

News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175