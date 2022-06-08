Have Your Say on Summerland Waterfront Concept Plan

Aligned with Council’s strategic priority on Active Lifestyles which focused on ensuring community design and services that enhance inclusive, barrier free participation and promotion of physical activity and healthy lifestyles, and based on recommendations from the 2018 Parks and Recreation Master Plan, the District of Summerland is developing a Waterfront Concept Plan.

This plan will set the future course of stewardship for park land, beaches, amenities, swimming and water activities, and infrastructure spanning from Peach Orchard Beach Park boat launch to the south end of Rotary Beach Park, plus the property commonly known as "Horse Beach" (16997 Lakeshore Drive).

The project consultants gathered initial input in March through an online survey as well as workshops and interviews with local organizations and youth. Based on this input and comprehensive site research and analysis, proposed key actions for the draft Waterfront Concept Plan have been developed.

The District of Summerland is encouraging the community to review the draft Waterfront Concept Plan which includes: the key findings of the first round of community engagement; draft vision, goals, and objectives; initial concept drawings for each beach; and proposed key actions. We want to hear your thoughts and feedback on these directions and understand your priorities.

A Public Open House is scheduled for Thursday June 16 from 4:30 – 6:30 PM at the Summerland Arena Banquet Room, located at 8820 Jubilee Road East. Presentation at 5:30 PM.

An Online Public Survey is now open until June 26. This second round of engagement will assist with finalizing the Waterfront Concept Plan which will include recommended improvements, upgrades, and future management of these valuable waterfront public parks.

To complete the survey and for project updates, please visit www.summerland.ca/waterfront-conceptplan.