Hawkes the Police Service dog retiting after 7 years from Vernon North Okanagan RCMP

After 7 years of distinguished service, Police Service Dog Hawkes is officially hanging up his harness and retiring.

PSD Hawkes was born in Innisfail, Alberta on September 15th, 20215. After completing his training, he was paired with his fur-ever handler, Cpl Kyle and went on to have an impressive career in the sun and snow serving communities in the Peace and Okanagan regions of British Columbia. Through his career, Hawkes found many missing people, helped police locate evidence, drugs, and other property, and is also credited with tracking and aiding in the apprehension of numerous dangerous suspects.

PSD Hawkes, thank-you for your dedicated service and for always being ready when called on to ensure the safety of your handler, other officers, and the public over the past 7 years. We hope you enjoy a comfortable and much deserved retirement with your family!