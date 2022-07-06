Head On Collision Near Chase Claims Three Lives

The Chase RCMP with assistance from the BC Highway Patrol (BCHP) and the BC Coroners Service are continuing to investigate a head on collision that claimed three lives near Sorrento yesterday afternoon.

At approximately 1:00 p.m. on July 6, 2022 frontline officers from the Chase RCMP were called to assist BC Emergency Health Services (BC EHS) at the scene of a head-on collision in the 400-block of the Trans Canada Highway near Sorrento.

Officers arrived to find BC EHS had determined that the occupants of both vehicles had all died at the scene.

While the cause of the collision remains under investigation, witnesses report that a black sedan that had been travelling eastbound, traveled into the oncoming lane of a westbound SUV, colliding head on.

A collision reconstructionist from BCHP was called to assist in the investigation, which had the highway closed for a number of hours.

The BC Coroners Service attended and is conducting a parallel investigation into circumstances surrounding the deaths of a 51-year-old Sorrento man and a 67-year old woman and a 60-year-old man, both from Blind Bay.