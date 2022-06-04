Heads up. More construction

The Houghton Road Active Transportation Corridor is getting extended with construction starting on Monday.

The City received a $2.4-million “Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program” grant that will aid in expanding down Lester Road to Leathead Road, and across Highway 97 to Enterprise way to connect to the Okanagan Rail Trail.

“Kelowna is investing in neighbourhoods and communities by expanding multi-modal routes,” said Derek Corning, Senior Project Manager. “With the construction of an east-west walking and biking route, the existing Houghton Rd ATC will be extended westward across Highway 97, connecting Rutland to the Okanagan Rail Trail and beyond.”

Lester Road will be closed and only residents on the street will have access during construction.