Heads up WK motorists

Heads up West Kelowna motorists.

Beginning Monday, June 20, Stevens Road between Ross Road and the Westlake Roundabout will close for approximately five days to install underground utilities and complete drainage works as part of active transportation upgrades in the Shannon Lake Corridor.

For the safety of crews working on site, the work area must be closed to the public for deep excavation work to take place.

Stevens Road is anticipated to re-open by the morning of Saturday, June 25, subject to weather conditions and contractor schedule changes.