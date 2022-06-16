Heads up WK motorists
Heads up West Kelowna motorists.
Beginning Monday, June 20, Stevens Road between Ross Road and the Westlake Roundabout will close for approximately five days to install underground utilities and complete drainage works as part of active transportation upgrades in the Shannon Lake Corridor.
For the safety of crews working on site, the work area must be closed to the public for deep excavation work to take place.
Stevens Road is anticipated to re-open by the morning of Saturday, June 25, subject to weather conditions and contractor schedule changes.
-
-
Salmon Arm RCMP capture man wanted on a Canada-wide warrantThe Salmon Arm RCMP, and the Southeast District Emergency Response Team were at a residential address in Eagle Bay on Wednesday (June 15) working on an investigation that started the previous day (June 14).
-
Drop the puckRockets release pre-season schedule.
-
Getting the 'Coq' back to it's four lane capacityWork crews busy while minimizing traffic interruptions.
-
"At this time, all is holding"Peachland mayor hoping flood waters stay away.
-
Vancouver to host World Cup games in 2026Toronto will also host games while Edmonton won't.
-
Rockets showcase skills for Hockey CanadaColton Dach, Andrew Cristall and Caden Price invited to prestigious camos.
-
Sister ActKelowna sisters join forced for UBC Okanagan Heat.
-
Canada wide warrant issued for sex trafficking suspect known to spend time in KelownaAlberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) Human Trafficking and Counter Exploitation unit has obtained a Canada-wide warrant for a suspect who was allegedly involved in sex trafficking a 12-year-old girl.