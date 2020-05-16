Health Canada approves first clinical trial for potential COVID-19 vaccine

The first Canadian clinical trial for a potential COVID-19 vaccination has been approved by Health Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Saturday that the Canadian Center for Vaccinology at Dalhousie University has been given the green light by the federal health authority to begin clinical trials of vaccine candidate.

Trudeau said the National Research Council of Canada will work with the manufacturers of the potential vaccine so that it would be able to be manufactured domestically should the trials be successful.

“If these vaccine trials are successful we could produce and distribute it here at home,” Trudeau said during his daily press briefing outside his home in Ottawa.

“Research and development take time, and must be done right, but this is encouraging news.”

