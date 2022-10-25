Health Canada issuing tips to stay safe this Halloween

On October 31, many children will dress up and knock on your door asking for treats. Although Halloween is a fun holiday for kids (and even the not so young!), some costumes and decorations can pose a hazard, including a fire threat.

The following tips can help you reduce the risk:

Choose the right costume

Choose costumes and accessories that are less likely to catch on fire, such as those made of nylon or heavyweight polyester .

. Pick brightly coloured costumes that can be clearly seen by motorists. Add reflective tape to the costume to increase visibility.

Choose costumes that fit well and can be worn over warm clothing to protect your child against cold and wet weather.

Make sure your costumes, decorations and accessories are not subject to a recall by consulting the Health Canada recall and safety alerts database.

Avoid danger when decorating

Stay vigilant for fire hazards and prevent injuries:

Candles, jack-o-lanterns, lighters and matches are all fire hazards. Instead, use flashlights or battery-operated candles.

Keep candles, matches, lighters and other fire hazards in a place that children cannot reach.

Check indoor and outdoor decorative lights for broken or cracked sockets, frayed or bare wires or loose connections. Do not overload extension cords.

Make sure the lights are certified by a recognized organization like the Canadian Standards Association (CSA) or the Underwriters' Laboratory of Canada (ULC).

Finally, remember to always examine treats and toys that are brought home before giving them to your children.

For more tips on how to stay safe this Halloween, check out the Halloween Safety page.