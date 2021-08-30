Health care workers are struggling and burning out, that from "Nicole" who spoke to AM1150's Early Edition of the condition of anonymity.

She is currently on two week stress leave, because she started finding it difficult to seperate work from home.

And it got to the point where she was crying before all of her shifts.

"I consider my co-workers friends, and it's hard watching everyone else struggle while you're struggling as well, and you can't do anything to help them."

"Nicole" goes on to say that many health care worker's weren't expecting COVID-19 would last this long.

"They can keep training nurses and doctors and people to come on to the job, but they will be brand new, and are going to be thrown into something they probably didn't expect to be thrown in to."

