Health Minister Reminds People To Travel Respectfully; 14 New COVID-19 Cases

Joint statement on B.C.'s COVID-19 response, latest updates

VICTORIA - Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) response in British Columbia:

"Today, we are announcing 14 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 2,849 cases in British Columbia.

"There are 162 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 2,516 people who tested positive have recovered.

"Of the total COVID-19 cases, 14 individuals are hospitalized, seven of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

"Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 963 cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 1,491 in the Fraser Health region, 131 in the Island Health region, 199 in the Interior Health region and 65 in the Northern Health region.

"There has been one new COVID-19 related death in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, for a total of 171 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There have been no new health-care facility outbreaks. In total, six long-term care or assisted-living facilities and one acute-care facility have active outbreaks.

"There have been no new community outbreaks and the outbreak at Maersk Distribution Canada Inc. in Delta has been declared over. Public health teams continue to provide support for the two remaining community locations.

"We have worked hard to find the balance in British Columbia: to flatten our curve, keep new cases low and safely increase our social interactions by continuing to follow our core, foundational rules.

"We are in a unique and unusual time, and until we have an effective treatment or vaccine, COVID-19 will continue to circulate in our communities. We need to keep our actions going to minimize any cases.

"The things we have been doing will get us through this time and allow us to safely enjoy many activities this summer and through the fall.

"No matter where we may be this summer, remember that COVID-19 is still with us. So let's make sure we travel respectfully, by using our travel manners, planning ahead, being prepared and maintaining safe social interactions.

"Before you go, do your research. Check in with the community to understand if it is welcoming visitors and what services are available and what may still be closed. Take your provisions with you if needed, and while away, take the same safety precautions you have been doing at home.

"For the visitors who come to our province from elsewhere in Canada, let's show them how we are staying vigilant, being respectful of those around us and doing all we can protect our communities, our Elders and our loved ones.

"The things that we do and the decisions we make each day make a difference, so let's do our part by being 100% committed to staying safe."