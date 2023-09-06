HEAT CLUB RECAP: Softball perfect through their opening weekend of action

SOFTBALL



The reigning Canadian Collegiate Softball Association (CCSA) bronze medalists got off to a flying start in Calgary as they posted a perfect 5-0 record over games on Saturday and Sunday.



The Heat opened the weekend with wins of 11-1, 9-1 and 9-2 over Mount Royal, SAIT and Saskatchewan respectively before adding a 5-2 win over Lethbridge and a narrow 2-1 victory over host Calgary.



Offensively, third-year first baseman Chelsea Mosher of Victoria, led the way for UBCO as she hit .455 in 15 plate appearances, hitting one home run, driving in four and scoring seven runs.



Two other members of the Heat went yard in the contest including Sheyanne Lawrence of Kelowna, B.C., who added a team-best five RBI's over the five games, as well as Cheyenne Simicak of Surrey, B.C.



On the mound, UBC transfer Taylor McRae of Vancouver, Wash., picked up three wins while allowing just two earned runs in 10.1 innings pitched and striking out 12. Mikhaela Muir of Okotoks, Alta., and Lawrence each added a win while allowing just one earned run each. Lawrence also added two saves.



The Heat will be back in action this weekend as they travel to Victoria for six games from Friday, September 8 through Sunday, September 10. UBCO will square off against both Victoria and Regina three times over the three days.



MEN'S RUGBY



The Heat men's rugby team continues their training camp as they prepare for the first game action on Saturday, September 23 in Calgary.