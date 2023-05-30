Heat golfers set to take on Canada’s best at the Canadian University/College Championships

KOMOKA, Ont. – The UBC Okanagan Heat women's and men's golf teams are set to take on the best teams in the country as the 2023 Golf Canada Canadian University/College Championships, presented by BDO, get underway on Tuesday, May 30 at FireRock Golf Club.

The four-round tournament features 20 teams on the men's side and 12 teams on the women's side. Both Heat teams gained automatic qualification into the tournament based on the results of the 2022 Canada West Championships back in the Fall where the women finished third and the men finished fourth.



The women's team heads to FireRock as the defending bronze medalists after their historic result in Quebec last year. Competing in just their second-ever national championship, the Heat overcame tough conditions over four days to finish third at 96-over par 960. UBCO was led by rookie Emily Cornwall of Calgary, who finished 11th on the individual leaderboard.



Cornwall will be front and centre once again as one of four Heat golfers in this year's tournament. She has a tournament victory under her belt already this season, winning the SFU True North Classic in the Fall.



She will be joined by veteran Kayleigh Trowman of Port Stanley, Ont., who will also be competing in her second national championship, along with rookies Khushi Hooda of New Delhi, India, the individual bronze medalist at the 2022 Canada West Championships, and Bess Chan of Hong Kong.



Meanwhile, the men's team will be competing in their first-ever Canadian University/College Championships after their first appearance was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Heat have a young, but talented roster, competing at this year's event as four of their five golfers are rookies. The team will be led by 2022-23 UBCO Outstanding Athlete of the Year for men's sports Justin Towill of Kelowna, B.C. Towill has been on a tear since the university season began, winning three of the six stroke play events he competed in, including the 2022 Canada West Championships.



Joining Towill at FireRock will be Ontario-native Andrew Rouble of Wellesley, Ont., who will be playing just over an hour from his hometown, as well as fellow rookies Hunter Kutcher of Regina, Luke Spencer of Tsawwassen, B.C., and Nikko Sebjanic of Calgary.



The Top 10 men's teams and Top 6 women's teams will make the cut, which will take place after the third round, as well as any individuals within 10 shots of third place.