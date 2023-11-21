Heat honour 2022-23 academic award winners
The UBC Okanagan Department of Athletics and Recreation celebrated student-athlete academic excellence as they hosted their annual Academic All-Canadian/Heat Scholar breakfast on Tuesday in the UNC Ballroom on the UBCO campus.
In total, 96 student-athletes were recognized for achieving an 80 percent average in their academic studies during the 2022-23 season.
Of the 96 student-athletes honoured, 72 were recognized as U SPORTS Academic All-Canadians while 24, from golf, women's softball and men's rugby, were celebrated as Heat Scholars as those sports don't fall under the jurisdiction of U SPORTS.
The total number represents 40 percent of the student-athlete population at UBC Okanagan last year, demonstrating a strong commitment to academic excellence across the varsity and club program offerings.
"Our Heat student-athletes continue to impress both on and off the field of play," said Tom Huisman, UBCO's Director of Athletics and Recreation. "With the national average sitting around 30 percent of student-athletes obtaining 80 percent or greater, and knowing that our Heat student-athletes are attending a world Top 40 institution, this academic accomplishment is just that much more impressive."
The reception was hosted by Huisman with representation from departments and faculties across campus. Dr. Lesley Cormack, Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Principal of UBC Okanagan, was in attendance and spoke to the student-athletes to begin the event while Dale Mullings, Associate Vice-President, Students, presented each student-athlete in attendance with their Academic All-Canadian or Heat Scholar certificate.
Others in attendance included Marie Tarrant, Dean of the Faculty of Health and Social Development, Scott Reid, Associate Dean of Students in the Faculty of Science, Tanya Forneris, Associate Director with the School of Health and Exercise Sciences, Gina Whittaker, Undergraduate Coordinator with the School of Health and Exercise Sciences, and Diana Carter, Associate Dean, Undergraduate Studies with the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies.
2022-23 Academic All-Canadians/Heat Scholars by Sport
Basketball (M)
Gavin Ashworth, Alex Christie, Gus Goerzen, Jonathan Haughton, Elan Kimpton-Cuellar, Nicholas Margharitis, Keaton Souster
Basketball (W)
Reegan Bond, Alessia Brutto, Tessa Burton, Melaina Corrado, Kelsey Falk, Rachel Hettinga, Jaeli Ibbetson, Emily Instant, Tori Kaczynski, Abby Smith
Cross Country (M)
Connor Baerg, Christopher Crowe, Joshua Milliken, Kyle Porter, Turner Woodroff, Joel Worman
Cross Country (W)
Eliyah Brawdy, Joanna Brown, Grace Fulton, Tanmaya Karmarkar, Emma Kearns, Julia Kuipers, Brooke Lawlor, Kate Milne, Lys Milne, Sophia Ruckle, Emily Simpson, Kristen Smith, Katya VanderBerg, Ella Wigmore
Golf (M)
Jeremy Laverdiere, Andrew Rouble
Golf (W)
Bess Chan, Emily Cornwall, Lauren Nedo, Rebecca Reitsma, Kayleigh Trowman
Rugby (M)
Mukhtar Abdsalami, Bryant Delaney, Njabulo Dlamini, Nicholas Gray, Derek Lenson, Andrew McFee, Graeme McKay, Iker Urtega Ferradas
Soccer (M)
Carter Brown, Matteo Clarke, Giuliano Montagliani, Alex Sol, Jacob Sol, Kolton Storzuk, Jacob York
Soccer (W)
Salena Allibhai. Sophie Campbell, Sophia Clarke, Ciana Dawydiuk-Clozza, Lauren Elmes, Talia Gagnon, Annika Gross, Nina Louis, Jaidyn McGrath, Lauryn Padmoroff, Sophia Pol, Molly Race, Sonia Sarai, Alyssa Scott, Megan Sun, Holly Tarves, Amanda White, Stefanie Young
Softball (W)
Lauren Dirks, Chelsea Ginther, Brooke Hall-Eckes, Kylie Lundberg-Dorr
Volleyball (M)
Téo Ardanaz, Maxim Storozhuk, Jonah Sutherns
Volleyball (W)
Jade Bussard, Abigail Dueck, Natalie Funk, Thea Gremmen, Sydney Grills, Sarah Hall, Tessa Ivans, Amaya Perry, Ryan Perry, Lexi Prefontaine, Stephanie Temme, Olivia Tymkiw