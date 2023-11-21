Heat honour 2022-23 academic award winners

The UBC Okanagan Department of Athletics and Recreation celebrated student-athlete academic excellence as they hosted their annual Academic All-Canadian/Heat Scholar breakfast on Tuesday in the UNC Ballroom on the UBCO campus.



In total, 96 student-athletes were recognized for achieving an 80 percent average in their academic studies during the 2022-23 season.



Of the 96 student-athletes honoured, 72 were recognized as U SPORTS Academic All-Canadians while 24, from golf, women's softball and men's rugby, were celebrated as Heat Scholars as those sports don't fall under the jurisdiction of U SPORTS.



The total number represents 40 percent of the student-athlete population at UBC Okanagan last year, demonstrating a strong commitment to academic excellence across the varsity and club program offerings.



"Our Heat student-athletes continue to impress both on and off the field of play," said Tom Huisman, UBCO's Director of Athletics and Recreation. "With the national average sitting around 30 percent of student-athletes obtaining 80 percent or greater, and knowing that our Heat student-athletes are attending a world Top 40 institution, this academic accomplishment is just that much more impressive."



The reception was hosted by Huisman with representation from departments and faculties across campus. Dr. Lesley Cormack, Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Principal of UBC Okanagan, was in attendance and spoke to the student-athletes to begin the event while Dale Mullings, Associate Vice-President, Students, presented each student-athlete in attendance with their Academic All-Canadian or Heat Scholar certificate.



Others in attendance included Marie Tarrant, Dean of the Faculty of Health and Social Development, Scott Reid, Associate Dean of Students in the Faculty of Science, Tanya Forneris, Associate Director with the School of Health and Exercise Sciences, Gina Whittaker, Undergraduate Coordinator with the School of Health and Exercise Sciences, and Diana Carter, Associate Dean, Undergraduate Studies with the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies.

2022-23 Academic All-Canadians/Heat Scholars by Sport