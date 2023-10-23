Heat men and women earn wins over Wesmen

KELOWNA, B.C. - With Friday's four-set season opening loss in the rear-view mirror, the UBC Okanagan Heat found their form with a three-set win over the Winnipeg Wesmen Saturday afternoon at the UBCO Gymnasium, taking the match 26-24, 31-29, 25-19.



The Heat got strong performances across the board, finishing the game with 22 errors, to Winnipeg's 42. In addition, the Heat were dominant at the net, recording 13 total blocks to just four for the Wemen.



Making his first start of the season, Ashton South of Calgary, made consecutive blocks in the opening frame, leading the Heat to a first set win.



A Renn Petryk ace capped off a barn-burner of a second set that went deep into a tie break. Petryk, a third-year from Edmonton, led the Heat with 13 kills.



UBCO setter Zach Van Geel, also a Calgary product, led the game with 31 assists while his counterpart, Alex Krykewich of Winnipeg, had 30 helpers for his Wesmen.



TOP PERFORMERS

Ashton South - UBCO Heat

The second-year middle starred in his first start of the season, bringing electric energy to both sides of the ball. South set new career-high with six kills and a game-high seven total blocks.



Liam Kristjanson - Winnipeg Wesmen

The 6-9 senior from Oak River, Man., recorded 11 kills, hitting .222 percent of 27 attacks.



WHERE THEY SIT

The Heat's win pulls a split over their season opening weekend. Both squads sit at 1-1 in Canada West play this year.



UP NEXT

UBCO hits the road for their first trip of the season, taking on the Mount Royal Cougars next weekend in Calgary. Friday's match is slated for 5 p.m. Pacific while tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. Pacific on Satuday. Catch the action on Canada West TV.

