Heat men and women earn wins over Wesmen
KELOWNA, B.C. - With Friday's four-set season opening loss in the rear-view mirror, the UBC Okanagan Heat found their form with a three-set win over the Winnipeg Wesmen Saturday afternoon at the UBCO Gymnasium, taking the match 26-24, 31-29, 25-19.
The Heat got strong performances across the board, finishing the game with 22 errors, to Winnipeg's 42. In addition, the Heat were dominant at the net, recording 13 total blocks to just four for the Wemen.
Making his first start of the season, Ashton South of Calgary, made consecutive blocks in the opening frame, leading the Heat to a first set win.
A Renn Petryk ace capped off a barn-burner of a second set that went deep into a tie break. Petryk, a third-year from Edmonton, led the Heat with 13 kills.
UBCO setter Zach Van Geel, also a Calgary product, led the game with 31 assists while his counterpart, Alex Krykewich of Winnipeg, had 30 helpers for his Wesmen.
TOP PERFORMERS
Ashton South - UBCO Heat
The second-year middle starred in his first start of the season, bringing electric energy to both sides of the ball. South set new career-high with six kills and a game-high seven total blocks.
Liam Kristjanson - Winnipeg Wesmen
The 6-9 senior from Oak River, Man., recorded 11 kills, hitting .222 percent of 27 attacks.
WHERE THEY SIT
The Heat's win pulls a split over their season opening weekend. Both squads sit at 1-1 in Canada West play this year.
UP NEXT
UBCO hits the road for their first trip of the season, taking on the Mount Royal Cougars next weekend in Calgary. Friday's match is slated for 5 p.m. Pacific while tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. Pacific on Satuday. Catch the action on Canada West TV.
____________________________________________________________________
KELOWNA, B.C. - The UBC Okanagan Heat women's volleyball team played to a commanding three-set win over the Winnipeg Wesmen Saturday evening at the UBCO Gymnasium, taking the match by scores of 25-20, 25-19, 25-21.
The Heat were solid all match, hitting .286 percent as a team compared to Winnipeg's .104 percent, en route to a straight sets win.
Filling the void left by graduating players, Chin, Alberta's Amaya Perry stepped up with a game-high 11 kills, going without an error on 22 attacks. Perry also chipped in a team-most 13 digs in the winning effort.
Closing in on Sara McCreary for the second-most assists in program history, Abigail Dueck (Winnipeg) recorded 28 helpers for the Heat. The Wesmen's Portia Switzer (White City, Sask.) recorded 22 assist in the match.
The win is UBCO's fourth win at home against Winnipeg in their last six meetings.
TOP PERFORMERS
Hellen Lacava - UBCO Heat
The fifth-year set the tone for UBCO, laying down six kills, three aces and two blocks totaling a 10 point night. Lacava, from Mandaguari, Brazil, is a veteran of 71 Canada West matches and was women's volleyball Team MVP in 2021-22.
Grace Vallis - Winnipeg Wesmen
The rookie middle from Winnipeg got into her first Canada West action this week and impressed with five kills, two aces and two blocks while hitting .400 in her debut.
WHERE THEY SIT
The Heat's win sees both teams slide to 1-1 records over the first week of conference competition.
UP NEXT
Next weekend, the Heat commence their first road trip of the season, heading to Calgary for a date with the Mount Royal Cougars. Game one goes on Friday, October 27 at 7 p.m. Pacific followed by game two on Saturday, October 28 at 4 p.m. Catch the action on Canada West TV.