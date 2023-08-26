Heat Men's and Women's soccer secure victory in season openers

VANCOUVER - The UBC Okanagan Heat women's soccer team overcame a week full of adversity as they opened up their 2023 season with a 2-1 victory over the Victoria Vikes at Ken Woods Field on Friday night.



Having to play their home opener on the road in Vancouver after the team spent a week in the lower mainland due to wildfires in the Okanagan, the Heat got a late game-winning goal off the boot of third-year forward Sophie Campbell of Surrey, B.C. Campbell fired home her second career goal in the 85th minute to give the Heat a win in their season opener for the second straight season.



UBCO opened the scoring in the contest thanks to a first half strike from second-year forward Megan Sun of Langley, B.C., who finished off a pass from rookie Eleni Georgacacos of Calgary, in the 36th minute.



The Vikes would respond in the 77th minute when rookie defender Adrianna Hilton of Victoria, B.C., tied the match with her first career goal.



However, the even score line would be short-lived as Campbell fired home eight minutes later to secure the victory.



Heat keeper Talia Gagnon of Dieppe, N.B., who was making her first career start, picked up the win, also the first of her career, for UBCO as she stopped six of the seven shots she faced.



UBCO will stay in Vancouver for their next match as they get set to face the Mount Royal Cougars on Saturday, August 26. Game time is set for 7 p.m. at Ken Woods Field.