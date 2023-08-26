Heat Men's and Women's soccer secure victory in season openers

|
Emerson, Woodroffe lead men's soccer to season opening win in Abbotsford
A first-half goal from Malachi Emerson and steady hands from Heat keeper Ronan Woodroffe led UBC Okanagan to a season-opening victory over the UFV Cascades at Rotary Stadium on Friday night.
Emerson, from Surrey, B.C. built off his team-leading five goals last season, pocketing his team's first goal of the year in the 18th minute.
A member of last season's Canada West All-Rookie team, Ronan Woodroffe made four stops, as the Toronto product looks to build off his impressive 2022 campaign. In his rookie season, Woodroffe recorded four wins with two clean sheets.
Kelowna B.C.'s Zack MacInnes made an impressive run in the 37th minute, beating two defenders before ringing a shot off the crossbar. The third-year forward made his sixth career start for the Heat, finishing the game with a team-best four shots, including two on target.
There were a number of new faces in the UBCO lineup as first-years Ian Klumpen (Austin, Texas) and Varun Kothary (Burnaby, B.C.) made their inaugural starts as members of the Heat, while NAIA transfer Aidan Young (Toronto) made his debut as well. Donning the white and blue kit for the first time, as substitutes, were Mark Perizzolo (Burnaby, B.C.), and Tyson Gugushe (Vancouver).
UBCO's win is their first against the Cascades since 2018 and their first in Abbotsford in eight years as they start their season at 1-0-0.
The Heat will make the trip down the Trans Canada Highway to Langley B.C., meeting their next opponent, the Trinity Western Spartans, for a match tomorrow at 7:15 p.m. The game can be seen live on CanadaWest.tv.
Campbell nets game-winner late as women's soccer knocks off Victoria in season opener
VANCOUVER - The UBC Okanagan Heat women's soccer team overcame a week full of adversity as they opened up their 2023 season with a 2-1 victory over the Victoria Vikes at Ken Woods Field on Friday night.
Having to play their home opener on the road in Vancouver after the team spent a week in the lower mainland due to wildfires in the Okanagan, the Heat got a late game-winning goal off the boot of third-year forward Sophie Campbell of Surrey, B.C. Campbell fired home her second career goal in the 85th minute to give the Heat a win in their season opener for the second straight season.
UBCO opened the scoring in the contest thanks to a first half strike from second-year forward Megan Sun of Langley, B.C., who finished off a pass from rookie Eleni Georgacacos of Calgary, in the 36th minute.
The Vikes would respond in the 77th minute when rookie defender Adrianna Hilton of Victoria, B.C., tied the match with her first career goal.
However, the even score line would be short-lived as Campbell fired home eight minutes later to secure the victory.
Heat keeper Talia Gagnon of Dieppe, N.B., who was making her first career start, picked up the win, also the first of her career, for UBCO as she stopped six of the seven shots she faced.
UBCO will stay in Vancouver for their next match as they get set to face the Mount Royal Cougars on Saturday, August 26. Game time is set for 7 p.m. at Ken Woods Field.
