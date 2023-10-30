Heat run to top-ten finishes at Canada West Cross-Country Championships

The UBC Okanagan Heat men's cross country team finished in eighth place in the team standings at the 2023 Canada West Championships hosted on Saturday at Mission Recreation Park.



Second-year management student Russell Pearson of Toronto, led the way for UBCO with a personal-best finish at the conference championship, finishing 34th, improving his placing by 16 spots over his rookie year in 2022.



Pearson finished the eight-kilometer course in a time of 26 minutes, 19 seconds.



Not far behind Pearson was fellow second-year runner Isaac Baker of Surrey, B.C., who posted a time of 26:31 to finish in 38th.



Three other members of the Heat managed to grab Top 50 finishes as Connor Baerg of Burlington, Ont., finished 47th, Owen Lloyd of Cambridge, Ont., finished 48th and Christopher Crowe of Kamloops, B.C., finished 50th.



Charlie Kanuka of North Vancouver, B.C., (65th) and rookie Joel Geake of Morden, Man., (67th) rounded out the Heat scorers.



The UBC Thunderbirds claimed the men's team title for the third consecutive year, powered by a first-place finish from Andrew Davies.



UBCO will now set their sights on the U SPORTS Championships which are scheduled for two weeks' time in London, Ont. Hosted by the Western Mustangs, this year's national championship will be hosted at the Thames Valley Golf Course on Sunday, November 12.



TEAM STANDINGS

1. UBC Thunderbirds – 18 points

2. Victoria Vikes – 61 points

3. Alberta Golden Bears – 129 points

4. Saskatchewan Huskies – 162 points

5. Manitoba Bisons – 170 points

6. Calgary Dinos – 189 points

7. Trinity Western Spartans – 199 points

8. UBCO Heat – 217 points

9. Regina Cougars – 297 points

HEAT INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

34. Russell Pearson – 26:19

38. Isaac Baker – 26:31

47. Connor Baerg – 26:55

48. Owen Lloyd – 26:58

50. Christopher Crowe – 27:01

65. Charlie Kanuka – 27:32

67. Joel Geake – 27:57

71. Caleb Graham – 28:21

72. Kyle Porter – 28:24

73. Basil Parkins – 28:36

74. Lucas Robertson – 28:50

______________________________________________________________________________

The UBC Okanagan Heat women's cross country team grabbed a fifth place finish at the 2023 Canada West Championships hosted on Saturday at Mission Recreation Park.



The Heat, who were playing host to their first-ever conference championship, were paced by transfer Tori Bouck of London, Ont. The master of science student went out early with the leaders and led for portions of the opening two laps of the eight-kilometer course. Despite dropping back over the final two laps, she claimed a 13th place finish thanks to a time of 29 minutes, five seconds, just 30 seconds back from a podium finish.



Competing in her first Canada West Championship after running for the Queen's Gaels in the OUA, Bouck earned a nod as a Canada West 2nd Team All-Star for her performance.



Brooke Lawlor of Vernon, B.C., and Kristen Smith of Georgetown, Ont., both finished inside the Top 25 as Lawlor finished 22nd in a time of 30:11 while Smith was right behind her in 23rd after posting a clocking of 30:13.



Kate Milne of Salmon Arm, B.C. (42nd), Ella Wigmore of West Vancouver, B.C., (48th), Emma Kearns of Cloverdale, B.C., (53rd) and Abigail Yakemchuk of Surrey, B.C., (55th) rounded out the scorers for the Heat.

The UBC Thunderbirds won their fifth consecutive team title at the event paced by a first-place individual finish from Katie Newlove.



UBCO will now set their sights on the U SPORTS Championships which are scheduled for two weeks' time in London, Ont. Hosted by the Western Mustangs, this year's national championship will be hosted at the Thames Valley Golf Course on Sunday, November 12.

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

1. UBC Thunderbirds – 23 points

2. Victoria Vikes – 70 points

3. Saskatchewan Huskies – 99 points

4. Alberta Pandas – 136 points

5. UBCO Heat – 148 points

6. Calgary Dinos – 203 points

7. Trinity Western Spartans – 257 points

HEAT INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

13. Tori Bouck - 29:05

22. Brooke Lawlor - 30:11

23. Kristen Smith - 30:13

42. Kate Milne - 31:11

48. Ella Wigmore - 31:38

53. Emma Kearns - 31:58

55. Abigail Yakemchuk - 32:08

57. Esther Stuart - 32:26

61. Lys Milne - 32:45

70. Julia Kuipers - 34:57