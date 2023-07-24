Heat's Cornwall claims Saskatchewan Women’s Amateur Championship

NORTH BATTLEFORD, Sask. – UBC Okanagan Heat women's golfer Emily Cornwall has added another individual championship to her resume as she captured the 104th Saskatchewan Amateur Women's Championship last week at the North Battleford Golf and Country Club.



Cornwall, a native of Calgary, finished the tournament at 21-over par 237 as she edged out Hallie Crozier by one stroke to claim the title.



The fine arts major, who is set to enter her third year with the Heat, was propelled to victory thanks to a sparkling round of two-over par 74 in round two, six strokes better than anyone else in the field.



"It means the world to me to win the Saskatchewan Women's Amateur," commented Cornwall following her victory. "A lot of factors come in to the game of golf and to be able to concentrate and perform throughout is amazing. To see a lot of hard work and fine tuning come together to win the amateur is a great feeling."

The victory adds to a growing resume for Cornwall who has shone at UBCO since joining the Heat in the Fall of 2021. Last season, she won her first individual university tournament, capturing gold at the SFU True North Classic. She also played a pivotal role in helping the Heat to win team bronze at both the 2022 Canada West Championship and the 2023 Canadian University/College Championship.



With the win, Cornwall will now head to the 109th Canadian Women's Amateur Championship, presented by BDO, running from August 1 to 4 at the Ashburn Golf Club in Halifax.



Cornwall will be back representing the Heat when her team's season gets underway at the Battle at the Bear tournament happening September 11 and 12 at the Okanagan Golf Club.