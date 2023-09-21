HEAT THIS WEEK: Homecoming weekend for soccer; men's golf, cross country and club teams also in acti

It will be a week jam-packed of Heat athletics with seven UBC Okanagan teams on the schedule with 16 events over the coming days, highlighted by men's and women's soccer's homecoming matches on Friday and Saturday.

AT HOME

Men's Soccer

September 22nd vs No. 7 Mount Royal Cougars - 5 PM - Nonis Sports Field

The Heat (1-4-0) take on the No. 7 Cougars (6-1-0) on Friday as part of UBCO's homecoming weekend. Currently, the Heat sit just one point out a playoff spot in the Pacific while MRU sits in second place in the Prairie.

Women's Soccer

September 22nd vs Calgary Dinos - 7:30 PM - Nonis Sports Field

September 23rd vs Lethbridge Pronghorns - 5:30 PM - Nonis Sports Field

Women's soccer (4-1-2) have earned the best start in program history through seven games as they host a pair of Albertan foes this weekend. The Heat face the Dinos (4-1-2) on Friday and the Pronghorns (1-6-0) on Saturday as Stefanie Young looks to add to her conference leading nine goals this year. A win in net from Talia Gagnon this weekend would see her break UBCO's single season wins record. The Heat will recognize their four graduating seniors prior to Saturday's game, including Young, Sonia Sarai, Amanda White and Sophia Pol.

Softball

September 22nd vs Lethbridge Pronghorns - 5 PM - High Noon Park

September 23rd vs Calgary Dinos - 10 AM - High Noon Park

September 23rd vs Victoria Vikes - 1:30 PM - High Noon Park

September 24th vs Calgary Dinos - 9 AM - High Noon Park

September 24th vs Lethbridge Pronghorns - 11 AM - High Noon Park

The undefeated Heat team (16-0) play their first home matches of the season. UBCO has gotten the best of Lethbridge twice this season, the Vikes three times and Calgary once so far this season.

ON THE ROAD

Men's Golf

September 22nd - Saint Martin's Invitational - The Home Course, Lacey, Wash.

September 23rd - Saint Martin's Invitational - The Home Course, Lacey, Wash.

September 25th - Western Washington Invitational - Bellingham Golf Club, Bellingham, Wash.

September 26th - Western Washington Invitational - Bellingham Golf Club, Bellingham, Wash.

The men's squad is coming off a third-place finish in their season-opening event as they head to Washington for two tournaments. Kelowna, B.C.'s Justin Towill was the Heat's top finisher and will aim to continue his strong play.

Men's Rugby

September 23rd vs Calgary Dinos - 2 PM - Calgary, Alta.

September 24th vs Mount Royal Cougars - 10 AM - Calgary, Alta.

The Heat open their 2023 schedule in Alberta with a pair of contests. Last season, UBCO finished second in the Prairie U Conference and narrowly missed out on a trip to the national championship.

Men's and Women's Cross Country

September 24th - Vancouver Spirit Run - 10 AM - Vancouver, B.C.

The first cross country meet of the year happens down in the lower mainland for the Heat. The women's team opens the season ranked ninth in Canada while the men have a number of young runners looking to bring the program forward a step in 2023.

Men's Volleyball

September 20th vs Thompson Rivers WolfPack - 6:30 PM - Coldstream, B.C.

September 20th vs Thompson Rivers WolfPack - 7 PM - Coldstream, B.C.

The exhibition season continues for men's volleyballl who meet TRU in Vernon and Coldstream for a pair of split squad matches.

Women's Volleyball

September 22nd vs Lakehead Thunderwolves - 8 AM - Winnipeg, Man.

September 22nd vs Memorial Seahawks - 9:30 AM - Winnipeg, Man.

September 22nd vs Manitoba Bisons - 2:30 PM - Winnipeg, Man.

September 23rd vs Regina Cougars - 8 AM - Winnipeg, Man.

September 23rd vs Lethbridge Kodiaks - 2:30 PM - Winnipeg, Man.

Women's volleyball starts their season with non-conference play at the Bison-Wesman Invitational. They will play five games over two days, including a matchup with OUA's Lakehead Thunderwolves and AUS' Memorial Seahawks.