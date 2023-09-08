HEAT THIS WEEK: Women's soccer continues home stand, softball looks to stay perfect

The undefeated UBC Okanagan Heat women's soccer and women's softball teams put their stellar records on the line this weekend against some tough competition.



AT HOME



Women's Soccer

September 8th vs No. 1 UBC Thunderbirds - 5:30 PM - Nonis Sports Field

September 9th vs UNBC Timberwolves - 5:30 PM - Nonis Sports Field



The Heat (2-0-1), lead by Kelowna, B.C.'s Stefanie Young and West Kelowna's Abigail Taneda , will host the top-ranked team in the nation, the UBC Thunderbirds (2-0-0), on Friday as the team's will battle it out for tops in the Canada West Pacific Division. Young and Taneda have connected on Heat goals twice in three games this season, leaving Young just two back of tying UBCO's program record for goals, while Taneda, UBCO's all-time assist leader, is one of only 10 players in Canada West with multiple assists. 2023 has marked the second time in the school's record book that the team has earned points in three straight matches to open a season.



ON THE ROAD



Women's Softball



September 8th vs Victoria Vikes - 6 PM - Victoria, B.C.

September 9th vs Regina Cougars - 10 AM - Victoria, B.C.

September 9th vs Victoria Vikes - 2 PM - Victoria, B.C.

September 9th vs Regina Cougars - 4 PM - Victoria, B.C.

September 10th vs Victoria Vikes - 9 AM - Victoria, B.C.

September 10th vs Regina Cougars - 11 AM - Victoria, B.C.



After a successful trip to Calgary that saw the Heat come home with a perfect 5-0 record, the squad finds themselves on Vancouver Island for six more outings. The Heat will play both the Victoria Vikes and Regina Cougars three times each over their three-day trip. Third-year first baseman Chelsea Mosher helped her team outscore their opponents 37-7 over 5 games. Mosher batted .455 percent, with a home run, and four RBI in Calgary and will find herself back in her hometown of Victoria with UBCO this week.