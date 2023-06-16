Heat volleyball announces 2023-24 schedule

KELOWNA, B.C. – UBC Okanagan Heat volleyball action will officially return to The Furnace in late October as the Canada West conference announced the 2023-24 regular season schedule on Thursday morning.



The Heat men's and women's teams will open their regular season schedule at home as they host the Winnipeg Wesmen on Friday, October 20, the first of two doubleheaders against their competitors from Manitoba.



Other notable matchups in the 2023-24 schedule:



The Heat will host the Saskatchewan Huskies for a School Day game on Friday, November 17. The men will get the day started at 11 a.m. followed by the women's game at 1 p.m.

UBCO welcomes their sister-school rivals, the UBC Thunderbirds, to The Furnace in open up the 2024 portion of their schedule. The first games of the weekend doubleheader get underway on Friday, January 5

Presidents' Cup action for volleyball will be in Kamloops this season as the Heat and WolfPack square off on the court the weekend of January 19-20

Pride Night returns to The Furnace the final home weekend of the regular season as the Heat battle the UFV Cascades on Friday, February 9

UBCO will honour their Graduating Seniors on Saturday, February 10 as they close out their home schedule against the aforementioned Cascades



The Heat women are coming off a season in which they posted a 13-11 regular season record and reached the Canada West Quarter-finals. Meanwhile, the Heat men, dressing the youngest roster in the conference, just missed out on the post-season after posting a 7-17 record.



Visit the men's schedule page and women's schedule page to view each team's entire 2023-24 schedule and visit CanadaWest.org to view the entire conference schedule for the upcoming season.