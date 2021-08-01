iHeartRadio

Heat warning ends

heat warning

A heat warning for Kelowna has ended.

Environment Canada says with a 30 percent chance of rain today, it will be hard pressed to reach 30 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for tonight, with weather specialists actually predicting between 10 and 15 mm of rain.

Holiday Monday will hit 31 degrees but as the week goes along the temperatures move to a more comfortable 23 to 25 degrees with what appears to be more rain in the forecast.

