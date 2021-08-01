Heat warning ends
A heat warning for Kelowna has ended.
Environment Canada says with a 30 percent chance of rain today, it will be hard pressed to reach 30 degrees.
Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for tonight, with weather specialists actually predicting between 10 and 15 mm of rain.
Holiday Monday will hit 31 degrees but as the week goes along the temperatures move to a more comfortable 23 to 25 degrees with what appears to be more rain in the forecast.
-
Update on wildfires burning in OkanaganAll three classified as 'out of control'.
-
Kelowna athlete places 3rd at CrossFit GamesTop 3 finish for Brent Fikowski.
-
Grass fires deliberately setNorth Okanagan RCMP asking for publics help to find who did it.
-
Victim clings to life after Kelowna shootingWest Kelowna man among those shot last night.
-
Slight increase in wildfires across BCcooler temperatures, light rain could bring some relief.
-
24 straight days with no rain!Kelowna saw 28 days of +30 degree temperatures in July.
-
Kelowna shootingTwo men suffer wounds.
-
Penny for your thoughtsPenny Oleksiak most decorated Canadian Olympic athlete ever.
-
Upset over mayors comments to 'stay away' if not vaccinatedA protest is planned Monday in front of Kelowna City Hall.